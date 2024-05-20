OBITUARY: Mackenzie Nicole White

Mackenzie Nicole White, age 16 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away May 16, 2024.

Mackenzie formerly attended Thompsons Station Middle School and was finishing her junior year at Independence High School.

She is survived by her parents, Chris & Tiffany White of Thompsons Station, TN; brother, Nicholas White of Thompsons Station, TN; grandparents, Beverly White of Russellville, KY and Jeff & Shirley White of Russellville, KY; aunts & uncles, Bill Kemper of Russellville, KY and Jackie White of Russellville, KY; beloved dog, Paxton and many other loving family members.

Funeral service was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Pediatric Epilepsy Research Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

