



Mack O’Brien Chandler, age 69 of Columbia, TN passed away July 7, 2020.

Graduate of Lenoir High School in North Carolina. He was a phenomenal husband, father, pawpaw, brother and friend. He enjoyed being there for his family and friends. At any time if someone needed help, if Mack found out about it, he was there taking care of everyone! He enjoyed working on and restoring classic cars. If you needed to know about a car, tractor or gun he was the go to guy.

Mack was one of the lead persons working on and establishing the Friends of Wilson Creek. He enjoyed building a cabin in Edgemont, NC along with the help of his Uncle Avery and his son Brien. Mack came to work as a Tax Appraiser for the Caldwell County Tax Department in September 1975 and later became the Chief Appraiser, January 1, 2000 he was promoted to Tax Administrator in which he served as the Administrator until retiring December 31, 2012. During this time, he served as president of the Western Piedmont Tax Assessor and Collectors Association. He also served on the Certification and Admission Committee – 2000-2002 as well as the Use Value Committee 2001-2002.

Preceded in death by parents, Rufus O’Brien and Nellie McCall Tolbert Chandler.

Survived by: wife of 46 years, Debbie Nance Chandler of Columbia, TN; son, Brien (Danielle) Chandler and grandchildren, Avery Caroline and Wilson Reid Chandler of Franklin, TN; sister, Loretta (Everette) Clarke of Hudson, NC and other loving family members.

Due to the Covid environment, there will be a private family memorial service. Memorials may be made to any Animal Humane Society or charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



