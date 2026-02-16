Mac Williamson Stephens, age 7 “almost 8”, closed his eyes on February 13, 2026 with his mom and dad by his side. He was born February 24, 2018 in Dickson, TN. Mac started his forever career at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at the age of 10 weeks old. From his first day on the job, he made more of an impression on his community that not even he could have imagined how impactful it would be. At six months old, Mac would be so brave and go to boarding training at Off Leash K9 where he would stay away from his family for 3 weeks to learn what it took to be the best boy for his community. He passed with the highest honors and became Williamson County’s favorite comfort dog. When Mac was fifteen months old, he was featured on CBS Channel 5, a tip the station received from a person that had received the love that only Mac could give them during their time of grief at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The affiliates of CBS picked up the story in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Las Vegas and many more and soon was picked up by national CBS Sunday Mornings with Jane Pauley. Mac was then a national celebrity to speak for future therapy dogs in funeral industry. Mac continued to be involved in the community by going to schools, community events and so many more opportunities to be a “barksperson” for loving on people. His most important role was to go into an arrangement room or the selection room to select caskets with a human funeral director to comfort families as they made tough decisions. As he developed a relationship with families, he would be asked to be a part of the visitation or even a funeral or graveside service always at the command of a human funeral director. Mac was a master at easing tension in such an unknown environment for so many families. He was the best door greeter and was always willing to exchange a handshake for a peppermint. Not only did Mac help the grieving families of Williamson County, but he also helped his fellow co-workers in the day to day stresses that come with being in the funeral profession. He was the calm in our storm, and he made coming to work a little less stressful and a lot more joyful. He was his co-workers dog too, they found joy in bringing him breakfast, snacks, fun collars, toys, the best treats ever and so much more.

Mac will be forever remembered by his loving family; parents, Mandi and Clarke Goodrich; best big brother & sister; Stirlin and Langley Marlin; cat brother and sister that he secretly loved, Harvey & Chloe; best grandparents ever, Mimi and Pops, Pam Stephens and Tim Kalthoff; additional family, Gary & Pam Stephens, Marlee & Austin Donoho; Brandi & Brandon Ray & family; Chastity Marlin Mix & family, Pat & Barbara Martin; Matt & Paige Martin & family; Zach Martin; the most amazing co-workers of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home; and most importantly, the families he was able to comfort and support during their time of loss.

Mac’s family hopes that you will stop by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home any time between now and February 24, 2026 (Mac’s Birthday) to sign a memorial book, and leave your most favorite memory of our precious Mac. We will cherish your stories forever, and encourage you to stop by. In memory of our best boy we would ask for memorials to be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center in memory of Mac or any animal charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

