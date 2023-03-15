OBITUARY: Mable Louise Osborne Sullivan

Mable Louise Osborne Sullivan, age 73 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Mary Viola Harris Osborne Sweeney & Fulton Osborne.

Mable worked for Durango Boot in Franklin for many years. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Herbert “Bud” Osborne; sister, Lenora Fitzgerald.

Mable is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby Wayne Sullivan; children, Allison (Kenny) Howell of Franklin, TN, Malisa Sullivan of Lyles, TN, Leslie (Tom) Cather of Bon Aqua, TN and Wayne (Heather) Sullivan of Columbia, TN; brothers, Ulus “Copperhead” Osborne and Luther Osborne; sisters, Anner Sardinha, Jo Marie Baxter, Martha Sue (Chris) Vergon, Ellen Hartley and Mary Anne (Ricky) Johnson; grandchildren, Ray, Ashley, Haileigh, Christy, Jade, Celia, Elizabeth, Tyler, Jack & Gabe and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. JJ King will officiate. Burial will follow at Pond Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

