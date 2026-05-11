Mable Lavon Jewell, age 94 of Franklin, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The oldest child of Aaron Shelby and Mary Editha Goff, she was born in Poughkeepsie, AR. She is survived by her daughters Sherri (Charlie) Borowski, Debbie (Eddie) Blackshear, Sue Jewell, her two sisters, Ila Arthur, Nina Longjohn, and her brother-in-law, Fred Jewell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Jewell, her parents Aaron and Mary Goff, her father and mother in-law Robert and Nina Jewell, her sister Louise Baker, and brother-in-law, Bob Jewell.

Lavon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother to her five grandchildren: Marci, Jami, Kelli, Kye and Evan, and great grandmother to her four great grandsons. She was a devout Christian and dedicated countless hours to further the work of the church. She was a dedicated homemaker with a passion for cooking and entertaining, gardening, decorating and artistry. She had a generous heart, always ready to lend a helping hand or listening ear to family, friends and neighbors. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and we will remember her as the steady heart of our family. Just like she dealt with all experiences in life, Lavon managed her illness with strength and grace. On her final day, she was surrounded in love and prayer with her daughters.

A funeral service will be held 10:00AM Wednesday, May 13, 2026 with visitation beginning at 9:30AM at Williamson Memorial on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Dan Chambers (Minister) will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial gift/donation be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort at: https://www.disasterreliefeffort.org/?fbclid=IwAR22TSYcth1eXHAbkz9KgzSJkieQvrKFWst-BA5oK30mu8C1ESesHX_DD9Y

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.