OBITUARY: Mable E. Palmquist Graves

Mable E. Palmquist Graves, lovingly referred to as Meg, was born October 3, 1937, to Phoebe Ivarson Palmquist and Lawrence Malcolm Palmquist in Memphis, TN and passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and she enjoyed sharing both her love of the Lord and her Swedish heritage with everyone.

Meg’s mother passed away when she was young. Thankfully, her aunt and namesake, Mable Palmquist Deaton, and cousin, Ricka Deaton Blackwell, helped raise and take care of her.

She graduated from Concordia Lutheran College in 1959 and returned to Memphis, where she married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Cannon, Jr. She later married Victor G. Hammons (deceased) and spent several years in Grenada, MS raising and adding to her family.

In 1980, she married Jack W. Graves (deceased) and immediately gained six more children to love. She spent the next part of her life in Chicago, IL and eventually retired to Asheville, NC where she could see “Meg’s Mountain” from her home.

Upon Jack’s passing, she moved to Franklin, TN to be closer to her family and happily spend the remainder of her days.

No matter where she resided, Meg was very active in the Lutheran church. She also gave her time volunteering with the Altar Guild and at GraceWorks. She will be fondly remembered as a teacher by profession and loving caregiver to others. She also loved playing cards, painting porcelain, making greeting cards and singing in the church choir.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Rick) Taylor and Andrea (Garrett) Dugger, sons Mark (Allison) Cannon, Victor Hammons, grandchildren Alex (Hannah) Cannon, Chelsea (Max) Hill, Megan (Clay) Thompson, Phoebe Taylor, Kathrine Dugger, Monroe Dugger, and Isabella Dugger. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Carter Cannon, Cannon Thompson, Hendrix Thompson and Martha Thompson as well as children by choice, Cheryl Hansen, Carol (Bill) Yocius, John (Jen) Graves, Jim (Kim) Graves.

She is now reunited with her parents, sister Annette Bannister, daughter by choice Linda Graczyk, and many other dear family members in heaven.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church 908 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064. A reception for family and friends will be held at the home of Allison and Mark Cannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

