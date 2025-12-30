OBITUARY: Mabel Lois Pratt

Mabel Lois Adams Pratt, age 95 of Franklin, TN passed away December 25, 2025. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She graduated from Bethesda High School in 1948 where she was “Miss Bethesda”. Lois was a homemaker, seamstress, loved to cook, crochet many Afghans, worked with needlework and puzzles, collected Barbie Dolls, and was an excellent gardener. She was a longtime member of Peytonsville Church of Christ. She also attended Southern Hills Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Estelle Wilhoite Adams; husband, Sam L. Pratt, Sr.; son, Sam L. Pratt, Jr.; brothers, Clyde Adams, James Adams, and Earnest Adams.

Survived by: daughter, Gayle (Terry) Cost; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Pratt; grandchildren, Trey (Ashley) Pratt, Frances (Charlie IV) Blackard, Daniel (Hailey) Cost, Micah (Kyle) Cost, Benjamin (Teresa) Cost; great grandchildren, Ellie and Slade Pratt, Benson and Stone Cost, Embree Blackard and Liberty Cost; cousin, Roy Wilhoite; brothers-in-law, Douglas (Hazeline) Pratt; Paul (Betty) Pratt; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Scott Bond officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Trey Pratt, Daniel Cost, Micah Cost, Benjamin Cost, Charlie Blackard, Benson Cost and Stone Cost. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and great nephews.

A big thanks to her wonderful caregivers Charita “Peaches” Norris, staff at The Lantern Morning Pointe, staff at NHC Columbia, the staff at The Reserve, and the staff at Caris Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caris Hospice or Peytonsville Church of Christ.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com