Mabel Comeaux See, age 97 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was formerly of Metairie, LA & Covington, LA.

She was a retired math teacher from East Jefferson & Riverdale High School in New Orleans, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vernon Hilton See; sisters, Norma Hotard of Folsom, LA & Audrey Wolf of Denver, Co.

Mabel was born in Berwick, LA on August 16, 1922, daughter of the late Everett, Sr. & Daisy Comeaux; daughter, Valerie (Jerry) Curtis of Franklin, TN; brother, Leo Comeaux of Spring, TX; 4 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Curtis, Randy Dunlop, Jeremy Curtis, Erich Curtis & Chris Milan.

Memorials may take the form of donations to St. Philip Catholic Church or to American Heart Association in loving memory of Mabel C. See.