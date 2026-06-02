Lynne Adams (67) passed from this life to the next on Saturday, May 30, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She is survived by husband, Don Adams; sisters, Carole (Rodney) English and Tami Coble (Maurice) Brown her twin. She is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Steve (Jeanine) Adams, Larry (Kellene) Adams, Alan (Janie) Adams, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Lankford Coble.

Lynne was born to Lankford and Hazel Sanders Coble on June 9, 1958, a surprise birth of twins! Lynne and Tami attended Brookmeade Elementary School and Hillwood High School, graduating in 1976. Lynne married Don in 1982, and she assisted him with the financial/planning side of his home-building business throughout their marriage.

She and Don were members of the Millview Church of Christ, where the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 1:00pm with visitation beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lynne’s name to Alive Hospice, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, or Millview Church of Christ.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.