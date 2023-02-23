OBITUARY: Lynn Williams Choate

Lynn Williams Choate was born as the only child of Walter and Carolyn Williams on June 15, 1946, and passed away on February 22, 2023.

Lynn married Vester Mack Choate Jr. in Nashville, TN and welcomed her son, Vester Mack Choate III, in 1968 and her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Choate Waites in 1971.

Lynn loved to take care of her family, cook delicious meals, carry out craft projects, sing in various church and symphony choirs, visit with friends, and care for her pups.

Later in life, Lynn became a grandmother to Dalton Choate, Chassity Choate, and Jackson Waites which brought her great joy. Lynn and Mack enjoyed 55 years of marriage before her passing.

She was predeceased by her parents; and is survived by her husband, her children, her grandchildren as well as her son-in-law, Greg Waites; former daughter-in-law, Karen Choate; her brother-in-law, Mike and his wife Joyce Choate; her nephews, Michael and Brian Choate as well as many friends.

Visitation for Lynn will be from 12-2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road on Friday, February 24, 2023 with a service conducted by Rev. Kristin Clark-Banks beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery at 3:15 p.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lynn’s name to Forest Hills United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice of Nashville.

