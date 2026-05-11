Lynn “Mombo” Trowbridge Boyle, 75, died on May 2, 2026, in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Maxwell Forbes Boyle; her brother, Tommy Trowbridge (Lynne); her son, Maxwell Forbes Boyle, II (Emily); her daughter, Sally Boyle Peek (Scotty); and her grandchildren, Max and Virginia Boyle, and Sophie and Elsie Peek.

Lynn was born in Columbia, SC, on Sept. 14, 1950, to Mildred “Nenie” Plate Trowbridge and Norman Willis “Monk” Trowbridge. She graduated from A.C. Flora High School in 1968 and Columbia College in 1972.

With great patience and focus, Lynn was a versatile crafter. She never forgot a birthday or a holiday, remembering her family and friends with expressive packages. While the gifts Lynn found were always thoughtful, the cards were the true treasures because they were so authentic: “I love you so much” with many drawn hearts; “have the most special day, Sweet Pea”, to name a few. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and always let those around her know that they were special.

The family will hold a private celebration to remember Lynn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 W. Main Street, Franklin, TN, or the American Lung Association.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.