OBITUARY: Lynn Hugh Wallace

Lynn Hugh Wallace passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born on June 29, 1947 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana to the late Malvin Daniel “M.D.” and Elna Mobley Wallace.

He was a graduate of Clinton High School, as well as Louisiana State University with a degree in Agriculture. He spent his early career in farming and agriculture, then in his later career, traveled the world for environmental work with a focus on geophysical safety resources.

Lynn had a lifelong passion for farming, gardening, and the outdoors, and was an avid LSU fan. He was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and volunteered as the Production Manager of The Giving Garden at Franklin First United Methodist Church to support the mission of feeding the hungry.

He is survived by his spouse, Cynthia Wallace of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Cristie Wallace Herring (Steve) of Houston, Texas; Jill Wallace Greig of Houston, Texas; stepdaughter, Dr. Casey Burgdorf (Michael) of Brentwood, Tennessee; stepson, Brock Wallace (Jamie) of Brandon, Mississippi; sister, Kaye Salassi (Bill) of Houston, Texas; brother, Alan Wallace of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren, Wyatt and Rex Fletcher, Cade Herring, Parker, Jackson, David and Allie Burgdorf, and Anson, Valerie, Wyatt, Dean, Myla, and Hamp Wallace, as well as nieces and nephews, Brennan Salassi, Ashley Salassi Hunker (Stephan), Brianna and Daniel Wallace, and great-niece, Tiara Wallace.

He is preceded in death by his parents, M.D. and Elna Wallace, his first wife, Linda Ard Wallace Temple, his brother Mark Wallace (Cheryl), and his stepson, Kyle Wallace (Jamie).

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin United Methodist Church Giving Garden (franklinfumc.org) or your charity of choice dedicated to feeding the hungry.

