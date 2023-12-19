OBITUARY: Lynn Helen Bouchard

Lynn Helen Bouchard, daughter of the late William W. Aubrey and the late Patricia M Aubrey passed away in Franklin, TN on December 14, 2023.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Scott W Bouchard, and many rescue dogs.

She is survived by her beloved dog, Bootsy, daughters, Tawnee Cain-Aggrey (Gerald) of Salem, OR and Helena Bouchard of Boston, MA as well as two granddaughters, Kora and Mae. She is also survived by her brothers, William J Aubrey (the late Jackie Aubrey) of Belle Vernon, PA and David E Aubrey of Los Angeles, CA. Other surviving nieces/nephews are Tray Aubrey, and April, Raegan and Aela Bennett.

Private service for immediate family only. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Foundation or Williamson County Animal Center.

