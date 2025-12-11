OBITUARY: Lynn Davis

Lynn L. Davis passed away on November 26, 2025 at the age of 91. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to parents Leroy M. and Dorothy J. Davis, he was a long-time resident of Franklin, Tennessee.

Lynn is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years Suzanne M. Davis, daughter Jan N. Dalby (Paul), son Jeffrey L. Davis (Denee), grandsons Jared Dalby, Seth Dalby, Benjamin Davis and Harrison Davis, and by four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sally Groff.

He graduated in 1956 from Penn State University with a degree in Civil Engineering as well as completing its Army ROTC program. Upon graduation, he received a commission in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. While in the Army for the next eight years, he achieved the rank of Captain and performed duties as Company Commander and Battalion Adjutant. He was awarded the Army’s Commendation Ribbon for meritorious service, and also a very special Atomic Veterans Medal for “unique service in support of nuclear deterrence”.

After his time in the Army, Lynn was employed by Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 1964 to 1982, and then at its Hydrostorage operation as Construction Manager in Franklin, Tennessee. He retired in the year 2000.

Lynn enjoyed travel with Suzanne on Road Scholar trips, mostly to European countries. Hiking together was also a favorite activity, especially in Austria and Switzerland. He often attended operas, symphonies and listened to classical music at home and in his truck. Gardening was his passion, and he regularly shared the produce from his backyard vegetable garden with friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 535 Sneed Rd W, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. Website “etch.com/donate” or phone 865-541-8162.