OBITUARY: Lynn Carter Hughes McIntosh

Lynn Carter Hughes McIntosh, age 66 of Lewisburg, TN. 1972 Graduate of Franklin High School.

She was a Customer Service Representative with Carrier Products with over forty years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, Brig. Gen. James William Sr. and Alice Carrie Lowe Carter.

Survived by: sons, Colby Malcolm Hughes and Kyle Woodard (Leslie) Hughes; brother, James William Carter, Jr.; sisters, Angela Carter (Robert) Bates, Jan Carter Watts, Ann Carter (Buzz) Lynch and Lisa Carter Biener; grandchildren, Ava, Greyson, Hayden, Carter and Kaelyn Hughes.

Memorial Gathering will be 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM, Saturday March 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice.