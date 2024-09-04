OBITUARY: Lyndell Pipkin Thompson

Lyndell Pipkin Thompson, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Leoma, Tn. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Harry Wilson Pipkin and the late Mary McCorkle Pope Pipkin.

She spent her life in Alabama, Indiana, and Tennessee. She was married to James Alvin Thompson and immediately, from their honeymoon on, they worked side by side in their family business, Long Hollow Leather. Their two sons joined them in the business where she worked daily with them into her mid-90s. She and her husband served as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, delighting thousands of children during their eight years at Rivergate Mall and another eight years at Hickory Hollow Mall, while still overseeing Long Hollow Leather. She loved writing and sharing stories about family history and her life growing up. She was a long-time member of Otter Creek Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James Alvin Thompson, Sr.; sons: James A. Thompson, Jr., and Philip P. Thompson; son -in-law: Steve Anderson; brother: Harry W. Pipkin Jr.; sisters: Rosemary Jackson, Carolyn Norman, and Glenda Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter: Lyndell Pipkin Thompson Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews who deeply loved her and learned much about family, service, gratitude, and incredible work ethic from her.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 2:00PM at Yorkville Cemetery in Yorkville, Dyer County, Tennessee, with Jim Taylor and Don Portel officiating. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of Otter Creek Church of Christ.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com

