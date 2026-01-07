OBITUARY: Lynda Darleen Crain Dawson

Lynda Darleen Crain Dawson, age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 1, 2026 with her husband by her side. She was born in Bogalusa, LA to Victor and Flossie Crain. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother “Granny”, aunt, and a faithful friend to many. She was a woman whose life reflected warmth, service, and steadfast faith. Lynda graduated from Baton Rouge High School and later attended Hinds Junior College in Raymond, Mississippi. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dave Lee Dawson, after being introduced to him by her roommate. The two were married in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 2, 1968, and shared 57 wonderful years of marriage together, raising their two sons, Doug and Bart.

In August of 1986, Lynda and Dave made their home in Franklin, Tennessee, where Dave worked for EDS at the Saturn plant. Lynda spent many years working as a courier and delivery driver. She had a deep love for children and was actively involved in church life, especially the children’s ministry. Lynda was a faithful member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin. She often said her greatest friend was Jesus, and her faith guided every part of her life.

Lynda enjoyed camping and treasured the time spent traveling with Dave as members of the Mid TN Camping Friends. She was a woman of many talents, always keeping busy and joyfully sharing her gifts with others.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Lee Dawson; sons, Douglas Lee “Doug” (Lori) Dawson and Bart McNeely (Krista) Dawson; grandchildren, Bek, Grace, Korbin, Elora, and Bella; siblings, Doris Coleman and Cecil (Gay Elizabeth) Crain; rescue dog, Pepper; numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Flossie Crain, and brother, Jerry Crain.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM January 10, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Lem Wade and Loy Seal officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Rob Coleman, Mark Crain, Warren Crain, Robert Dawson, Joe Dawson, Christopher Burns, and Korbin Dawson. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email