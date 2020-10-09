OBITUARY: Lynda Daisy Newell Berryman

Lynda Daisy Newell Berryman, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away October 6, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Member of Grace Chapel.

Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert Vance and Frances Teague Newell. Survived by: husband of 46 years, Jim Berryman; sons, Otey (Tracy) Smithson, Gabe Smithson and David (Jessie) Berryman; brothers, Gilbert (Brenda) Newell, Sam Newell and John Newell; sister, Maggie Petty; grandchildren, Blakely (Matt) Ridings, Bradey Smithson, Jakob Smithson, Bakker Smithson, Mackenzie Smithson and Tyler Berryman; great grandchildren, Ryan-Grace, Landrie and Lofton Ridings.

Private family graveside services will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Robbie Stoffel officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Friday October 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 5:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064, Larry Mims officiating.

Memorials may be made to Grace Chapel or Williamson Medical Foundation in support of Pallative Care. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com