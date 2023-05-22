OBITUARY: Lyle Rodney ‘Rod’ Oathout

Lyle Rodney Oathout, known affectionately as “Rod” to his loved ones, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at the age of 67.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and a genuine passion for life. Rod was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born in the year 1955, Rod was the son of the late Arthur Thomas Oathout and Virginia Jones.

He was raised alongside five younger siblings where he cultivated a strong work ethic and an appreciation for family values that would guide him throughout his life.

Rod met his beloved wife Cheryl in 1976 in Peoria, IL. Their love story was one of unwavering support and companionship, spanning over four decades. Together, they built a life rooted in shared experiences, laughter, and unbreakable bonds. Rod was a pillar of strength for his wife, and their love was an inspiration to all who knew them.

Rod was a devoted father to his two sons, Jess and Lee Oathout, and cherished his role as father-in-law to Laura and Andrea. Family was the center of Rod’s world, and he took great pride in watching his sons grow into loving and compassionate men. He shared his wisdom and guidance with them, always leading by example. Rod’s sons will forever carry his spirit within them and pass on the values he instilled.

Rod was a dedicated and skilled electrician by trade. He spent many years of his career at Caterpillar, then moved on to General Motors/Saturn, where he programmed and specialized in robotics.

While his professional life was fulfilling, Rod found true joy and contentment in his personal pursuits. Woodworking was his passion, and he spent countless hours in his workshop, pouring his heart into every project. He also loved working on cars and had a special gift for fixing absolutely anything.

In his free time, Rod found solace in nature. He enjoyed exploring the great outdoors and knew everything there was to know about trees. Rod had a deep appreciation for the beauty of the world around him and loved sharing that with his family.

Being a grandfather was one of Rod’s greatest joys, and his four grandchildren, Juliette, Everett, Luke, and Finn, were the light of his life. He cherished every moment spent with them, relishing in their laughter, telling them stories, and watching them grow. Whether it was riding four wheelers, catching ocean waves, skiing at the lake, or building anything they could dream up, Rod never said “no” to his grandkids. His love for his grandchildren knew no bounds, and they will always remember him as their biggest supporter and best playmate.

Rod will be remembered as a compassionate, hardworking, loving, nurturing, and gentle soul. Though he has departed from this earthly realm, his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents and brother Arthur Thomas Oathout.

He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl (Bennett) Oathout; sons Jess (Laura) and Lee (Andrea) Oathout; grandchildren Juliette, Everett, Luke, and Finn Oathout; brothers Gary Jones and Justin Larry (Denise) Jones; sisters Janice Weber and Brenda Pemble (Dale); sister-in-law Sue Livingston; brother-in-law William Livingston; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Rod’s life and honor his memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Rod’s name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

