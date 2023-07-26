OBITUARY: Lydia Jane Nash

Lydia Jane Nash, age 78 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

She was born in Franklin, TN to her parents Allen and Elizabeth “Libby” West.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Nash; siblings, Allena Bright, Pattie Jackson, and Mack West.

She is survived by her son, Keith Nash; daughter, Karen (Randy) Jewell; grandson, Brandt (Carly) Jewell.

A funeral service for Lydia was held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

