OBITUARY: Lydia Amber Yahn

Lydia Amber Yahn entered the world as a ray of light on January 27, 2019 and left for her new home in the sky on August 18, 2020. She was able to drastically change our lives in just under 19 short months on Earth. She was overflowing with life and love and will forever be missed more than we could even begin to express.

Lydia is survived by her mother and father, Emily Freshour and Jeremiah Yahn; her brother and sister, Eli Yahn and Ella Jones; her maternal grandparents, Robin and Lee Howard; her paternal grandparents, Linda and Charlie Yahn, as well as so, so many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.