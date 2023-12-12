OBITUARY: Luther Cox Jr.

Luther Cox, Jr., age 97 of Franklin, TN passed away December 11, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Luther Paul Cox and Mary Alice Johnson Cox.

Luther was a farmer in Williamson County for most of his working career. He was a member of Thompsons Station Church of Christ.

Luther is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David England and sister-in-law, Betty Jo Cox.

He is survived by his brother, Franklin D. Cox; sisters, Josephine England and Mary Katherine Rader; many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/