OBITUARY: Luther Allen Chrisman, Jr.

Luther Allen Chrisman, Jr., age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away September 9, 2021.

Allen was born and raised in Williamson County, TN. He graduated from Franklin High School and was a member of the high school band. Received his Associates Degree of Architecture from Columbia State Community College. His career included heavy equipment operator and road construction.

During the development of Rebel Meadows Subdivision, two streets were named Allen Avenue and Chrisman Drive in his honor. He was involved in the construction and development of Lynnwood Way. He retired from the Williamson County Highway Department.

Preceded in death by daughter, Gladys Gail Chrisman; parents, Luther Allen Sr. and Irene Maxwell Chrisman; sister, Linda Tyner and brother in law, Paul Tyner.

Survived by: sons, Luther Allen “Trey” III (Lauren) Chrisman and Jeremiah Michael Chrisman; sister, Faye (Kenneth) Groves; grandchildren, Hunter Spencer, Emma Chrisman and soon to be baby, Logan Chrisman; special friend who was always there to help, Kathy Stovall Payne and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dan Tholen officiated. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Pete Crutcher, Randy Hazelwood, Jimmy Luckett, Wendell White, Tyre Groves and Roger Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be the Williamson County Highway Department.

Memorials may be made to American Lung Association. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com