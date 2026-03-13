Luisa Mercedes Munoz transitioned to our Heavenly Father’s loving arms on March 9th, 2026 at 5:06 am, surrounded by her loving family, including her three daughters: Magdalena, Milagros and Carolyna. Luisa lived many years and enjoyed her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. Luisa had a beautiful soul and touched many lives around her, including many family members and friends in Venezuela. Her strong faith in God was demonstrated through her kindness and love for all those around her, including her medical doctors, nurses, and medical staff, up until the very end of her life here on earth. Luisa’s love and kindness will not be forgotten by many she touched including countless dear friends.

Our mother, Luisa, left behind a profound legacy of the importance of having a relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her faith was tested many times in her life, but her perseverance illuminated by her love despite those difficulties, shone through. Her smile and laughter were contagious, and her sweet voice will be heard throughout our lives through memories of her. Her courage will continue to be an inspiration to us as we continue to make her proud in our own lives.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” Psalm 23 KJVAE

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service.

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