OBITUARY: Lucille York Barimo

Lucille York Barimo, age 91 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Lucille was born in Cleveland, OH on July 16, 1929 daughter to the late Samuel Huron York and Mary Belle Blasingame and raised in Dalton, GA. She married Basil Joseph Barimo on March 24, 1956 in Miami, FL, and lived and raised her family in Hialeah, FL before retiring back to Dalton, GA and then Franklin, TN.

Lucille was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Basil, her three brothers, Sam, Harold and Charles York, and her nephew Carl Travillian.

Survivors include her four children, Sharon (Michael) Norman, Basil Barimo, Jr., Ken (Lauren) Barimo, and Steve Barimo, sister Dorothy Travillian, niece Pamela Travillian, sister-in-law Betty York, niece Debbie York, and nine Barimo grandchildren, England, Amelia, Beau, Kenny, Emma, Michael, Sophie, Ethan and Ellie.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery in Dalton, GA at 11:00 a.m. EST. Flowers may be sent to West Hill Cemetery and memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289