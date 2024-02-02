OBITUARY: Lucille ‘Lucy’ Holleman Powell

Lucille “Lucy” Holleman Powell of Franklin, TN passed away on January 31, 2024.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas W. Powell, Jr., of Franklin, TN, Larry D. Powell (Brenda) of Spring Hill, TN; grandson Brandon S. Powell (Shelbi) of Nashville, TN; granddaughter Ashley N. Powell of Oakland, CA; sister Bonnie Campbell of Jonesboro, AR; and many nieces and nephews.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Waynne Powell; parents Henry N. Holleman and Stella Summerlot Holleman; brother Harlan “Bo” Holleman; sisters Vera Holleman Smith and Irma Holleman Jennings.

The family wishes to thank Gentiva Hospice for their loving care of Lucy over the past few weeks.

A celebration of life will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 2 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

