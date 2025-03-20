OBITUARY: Lucille King Isaacs

Lucille King Isaacs of Franklin TN died peacefully on Tuesday March 18, 2025, at NHC Cool Springs. She was 93 years old. Lucille was a native of Franklin and a descendent of several early settlers of Tennessee. She graduated from Franklin High School and attended Ward Belmont Women’s College.

Affectionately known as Dede by her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, they were the joys of her life. She loved gardening, travel, including an annual family beach trip that has continued for over 40 years. She was a wonderful cook, preparing many delicious meals for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William “Billy” Isaacs, son in law, Richard Hardy, her parents William and Bessie King, three brothers, Billy, Peter and Toby King and sister Mayme King Cotton.

She is survived by her children, William “Bill” Isaacs (Leslye) and Lydia Isaacs Hardy. Grandchildren; Hunter Hardy, Allyson Isaacs Matlock (Joe), Parker Hardy (Beth), Michael Isaacs, Emily Isaacs; Great Grandchildren; Lucy and McClain Matlock and Esther Hardy. Also survived by sisters Jane King Sawyer, Betsy King Edgemon and many nieces and nephews.

Lucille will be remembered as a kind, giving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the many kind and loving caregivers and staff at NHC Cool Springs.

A memorial service for Lucille will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 21, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin one hour prior to the service.