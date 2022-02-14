OBITUARY: Lucille Jenkins Price

Lucille Jenkins Price, 95, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on February 11, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Vader Preston Price. Also preceding her were her father Charlie L. Jenkins, mother Ruth Whiteside Jenkins, and step-mother Dovie Christman Jenkins, and a sister, Ruby Jenkins Foshee.

Lucille was a devout Christian who loved being a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church and the Horace Edgemon Sunday School class. She was a friend to all and enjoyed nothing more than keeping her family and friends well-fed. Cooking was her passion and she kept it up until the last two months of her earthly life. She was also an avid reader.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Jim) Barber, her grandson, Dan (Mandy) Barber, and two great-grandchildren, Eli Barber and Hannah Barber all of Franklin, TN. She is also survived by her sister Lila Bond and her brother, Richard (Sherry) Jenkins all of Jacksonville, FL, and several nieces and a nephew.

Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Ripley Memorial Gardens, Ripley, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in her name to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069.