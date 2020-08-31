OBITUARY: Lt. Col (Ret.) Joe Kenneth Hallum

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joe Kenneth Hallum of Brentwood, TN passed away August 25, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Mr. Hallum was born October 21, 1934 to Eugene and Cassie Hallum of Lebanon TN. As a recognized football star, he attended Lebanon High School, Castle Heights Military Academy and in 1955 graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching games with his brothers and his mother who was also dedicated sports fan. Mr. Hallum served his Country in the US Army and retired after 26 years of service. He was a decorated Veteran serving three tours of Duty in Vietnam, earning a Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor, Vietnam Service Medal with 9 Campaign Stars, a Purple Heart, and won numerous other military commendations.

He was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Cassie Hallum; brothers Robert Hallum, Pepper (Charles) Hallum and Raymond Hallum; and great grandson, Michael Colley.

He is survived by: his loving wife Virgia (Chris) Hallum; daughters, Deborah (Howard) Marks and Donna Harkey; son, Mark (Julia) Hallum; sister, Rachel Faye Edwards; grandchildren, Mark Colley, James Brewer, Corey Marks, Dustin Marks; and great grandchildren, Alaina Hice-Mathis, Addison Hice, and Natalie Colley.

Graveside services will be conducted at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be in Mr. Hallum’s name to the Wilson County Veterans Service Office: c/o Wilson County Veterans Museum, 304 E. Main St. Lebanon, TN 37087, p. (615) 444-2460.

