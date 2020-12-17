OBITUARY: Lovella Christine Boggs

Lovella Christine Boggs, age 33 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Lovella was born in Roswell, NM on January 8, 1987, daughter to Lawrence & Sherri Boggs.

Lovella Boggs is survived by parents, Lawrence and Sherri Boggs; brother, Houston Boggs; aunts, Terri Huffman (Steve), Vicki Yohe and Marilee Folstrom; uncles, Troy Hodges and Steve Huffman; grandma, Mary Huffman; cousins, Gina Hill (James Hill) children, Alexander Hill, Grace Hill and Jameson Hill, Joshua Yohe (Ashley Yohe) children, Jacelyn Foster (Tanner Foster) son Wesson Foster, Cade Yohe , Lleyton Yohe and Adelynn Smith, Lindsay Chelette (children Emma Chelette, Kingston Ward and Saylor Ward) Ryan Chelette, child Winnie Chelette Courtney Sharp (Austin Sharp) children Taylor Sharp, Mac Sharp, Cobie Sharp and Canon Sharp, Kaley Young (Matthew Young) child Karley Young.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Lifechange UPC with Jonathan McElhaney of LifeChange UPC and Kent Christmas of Regeneration Nashville officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to funeral service.

Burial will take place in Loranger Cemetery, Loranger, Louisiana at a later date.

Pallbearers: James Hill, Joshua Yohe, Ryan Chelette, Austin Sharp, Matthew Young and Alexander Hill. Honorary pallbearer: Houston Boggs

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to lighthouseranch.com in loving memory of Lovella Christine Boggs.