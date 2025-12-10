OBITUARY: Louise Wilson

Louise Wilson, age 81, passed away on December 6, 2025, with her family by her side. Born in Hickory Flat, Mississippi, she was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Maudie Lou Thompson Taylor.

Louise lived a life marked by talent, kindness, and unwavering faith. An exceptional seamstress, she owned and operated her own fabric shop in Mississippi, where she poured her creativity into making clothes, curtains, and countless handmade treasures for her family and community. She also had a passion for baking.

Brilliant and deeply devoted to her faith, Louise read her Bible from cover to cover an extraordinary 27 times. Her dedication, wisdom, and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew her.

Louise built a remarkable career in banking, rising from teller to Vice President in just ten years, a testament to her intelligence, work ethic, and determination. Yet despite her achievements, she remained humble. She never met a stranger, would help anyone in need, and never sought praise for the love and generosity she so freely gave.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her 12 siblings.

Those left to cherish Louise’s memory are her devoted husband of 46 years, Jon Bradford Wilson Sr.; sons, Jon Bradford Wilson Jr. (Mona), and Jeff Shelby; daughters, Renee Childers (Richard), and Carla Manners (Phil); 10 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Larry Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Remembrance Mausoleum with Ford Wilson, Taylor Wallace, Bryson Smith, Luke Manners, Nathan Surbaugh, and Tyler Henry serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice-Murfreesboro.

