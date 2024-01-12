OBITUARY: Louise McKee

Louise McKee, AKA “Weezie, Queenie, and Granny” died peacefully on January 5, 2024, at Canterfield of Franklin.

She was a loving and fun Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her sons Michael (Paul Cook) McKee of Franklin, TN, Mark (Wendy) McKee of Greer, SC., Kevin (Debbie) McKee of Columbiana, OH, Sister Barbara Cox of Venetia, PA, Daughters-in-Law Crystal McKee of Brentwood, TN, and Connie Parson of Knoxville, TN, several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren as well as many friends far and wide.

Predeceased by Husband August “Pete” McKee, and sons Timothy and Christopher. Born April 21, 1930, in Somerset, PA to John C. and Carrie Heiple, she was one of 8 children.

Pete and Louise raised five sons (her “Boys”) and lived in The Pittsburgh, PA area, followed by Poland, OH, Coral Springs, FL, and Bristol, TN. They settled in Nashville in 1993 to be closer to sons Michael, Timothy, and Christopher. She was a consummate hostess, fabulous cook, and fun-loving friend. She was noted for her flaming red hair and her Mustang Convertibles.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 17 from 2 pm-5 pm at Cool Springs House in Brentwood, TN. Friends and Family are encouraged to dress casually and enjoy a glass of champagne in her honor.

This is Mom’s last cocktail party on Earth, so many Weezie stories will be shared. Thanks to the care and love provided by Canterfield of Franklin, and Alive! Hospice, particularly by Nurse Debi. Memorials made to Alive! Hospice, alivehospice-org.

Final care provided by Compassion Funeral and Cremation Services. https://www.compassioncremations.com

