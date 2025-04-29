OBITUARY: Louise “LuLu” Roman

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Louise “Lulu” Roman, beloved country and gospel music artist, comedian, and cherished star of the iconic television show Hee Haw. Lou, aged 78, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of April 23, 2025. Her departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her family, friends, and millions of fans worldwide, but her legacy of laughter, faith, and resilience will endure forever.

Born Bertha Louise Hable on May 6, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, Lulu’s life was a testament to the power of perseverance. Raised in an orphanage after a challenging childhood marked by abandonment, she transformed adversity into a radiant career that spanned music, comedy, and ministry. Her indomitable spirit and infectious joy propelled her to stardom, beginning with her breakout role as a founding cast member of Hee Haw in 1969. Alongside country music legends like Roy Clark and Buck Owens, Lulu’s comedic brilliance, hearty laugh, and commanding singing voice made her a household name. Her performances brought warmth and humor to generations of viewers, cementing her as a cornerstone of the show’s legacy and a beloved figure in television history.

Lou’s talents extended far beyond the screen. As a trailblazer in gospel music, she released over a dozen albums, including fan favorites like You Were There and Take Me There, which showcased her soulful voice and deeply personal faith. Her music earned her a Grammy nomination, a Dove Award from the Gospel Music Association, and a 1999 induction into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Lou’s concerts were more than performances—they were spiritual gatherings filled with hope, testimony, and connection. Her openness about her struggles with addiction and her transformative journey to Christianity in the 1970s resonated deeply, offering inspiration to those facing their trials. Her story of redemption became a cornerstone of her ministry, as she shared her faith through music, speaking engagements, and outreach.

Her unwavering love for her family defined Lulu’s life. She is survived by her son, Damon Roman of Bellingham, Washington, who was her pride and joy, and her cousin Darris and wife Judy Hable of Weslaco, TX. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Collin Roman, who passed away on October 29, 2017, a loss that profoundly shaped her heart and deepened her faith. Lou often spoke of her sons as her greatest blessings; her devotion to them was boundless. Her family and friends will forever cherish her infinite kindness, quick wit, and generous spirit, which touched everyone she met.

Beyond her professional achievements, Lou passionately advocated for causes close to her heart. Drawing from her own experiences, she supported organizations focused on children’s welfare, addiction recovery, adoption, foster care, and heart health. She frequently spoke at churches, recovery centers, and prisons, using humor, humility, and testimony to uplift those struggling with hardship. Her compassion for the broken and her commitment to sharing hope made her a beacon of light for countless individuals, inspiring them to find purpose and healing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Abundant Life Church in Mount Juliet, TN, on Monday, May 5, 2025, at noon. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church prior to the Celebration of Life.

David Curtis, Buddy Jewell, Scott Sexton, Tracy Pitcox, Billy Yates, and Mason Crooks will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Tedford, Charlie McCoy, Tim Atwood, Daniel Brady, David Brady, Barry Wayne, and Joe Babcock.

Lou’s voice, both in song and in spirit, will echo eternally. Her laughter, faith, and relentless joy will live on through her music, Hee Haw legacy, and countless lives she touched. While her sudden passing leaves a profound void, her light will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew and adored her.

An online guestbook for the Roman family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.