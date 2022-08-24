OBITUARY: Louise Lee Murphy

Louise Lee Murphy, 94, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday afternoon, August 22nd, 2022.

Louise was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated herself tirelessly to the care and keeping of her family and home.

Born in March of 1928 in Springfield, TN, to the late Willie and Ada Mae Browning Lee, Louise was the 5th of six children.

At 18 she met the love of her life, Felix Murphy, and they married in 1948 following a two-year courtship. After the birth of their two children, the young couple moved to Franklin, TN, where they became one of the first 14 families in the parish of St. Philips Catholic Church.

Louise was a gifted homemaker with the sweetest smile, a well-known sweet tooth, and a great love for long talks with her friends and family. She was also a strong-willed and determined woman whose perseverance in the face of life’s challenges was remarkable to those who knew her.

In her final days, Louise looked forward to reuniting with her husband of 60 years, Felix Murphy, and her daughter, Janice (Keith) Van Fossen, who preceded her in death. We will miss her greatly and we know she will be forever in our hearts.

Survived by her son, Felix B. “Pete” (Anne) Murphy of Nashville, TN; sister Betty Jean (Bill) Lehenbauer of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Redford of Asheville, NC, J. Lee Murphy of New York, NY & J. Davis Murphy II of Tampa, FL; great-granddaughter, Harmony Redford; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial to follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louise’s honor may be made to GraceWorks Ministries

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1661304338203988

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/