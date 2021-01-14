OBITUARY: Louise Foster Batey

Louise Foster Batey, age 94, of Franklin, TN, died January 7, 2021.

Born April 25, 1926 to Samuel Kessler Foster and Ethel Floyd Foster. A 1944 graduate of Central High School in Columbia, TN.

On August 7, 1946 she married to Thomas Rayford Batey, who predeceased her. She worked for the State of TN Radiological Health Department for many years.

She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Sandra Batey Cole of Myrtle Beach, SC and sisters, Clara Hutcherson and Margaret Fisher; brothers, Samuel K Foster, Jr. and Allison Brown Foster.

She is survived by daughter, Brenda Batey and sons-in-law, David Hodgson and Thomas Cole; granddaughter, Julia Cole Teasley, and husband, Lloyd Teasley; niece, Teena Morgan and nephews, A.B. Foster (Melissa), of Columbia, TN, Tally Fisher (Sharon) and Bob Fisher (Patty), of Topeka, KS and Joel Hutcherson (Camilla) of Gretna, LA.

She is also survived by her special friends Becky & Jim Koger, and Lee Newton.

Due to the COVID-19 19 pandemic, there will be no services.