OBITUARY: Louis Nicholas Paul Grande

Louis (Lou) Nicholas Paul Grande age 81, of Thompson Station, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The firstborn son of Italian immigrants, Lou was born on October 5, 1941, in Los Angeles, California.

The Grande family moved to Norco, CA, in 1949. There, Lou enjoyed riding his horse and, as a teen, working on his cherished ’51 Ford Crown Victoria. He worked as a gas station attendant from the age of fifteen, where he serviced customers the likes of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball – just two of the many celebrities that frequented The Norconian Club back in the 1950s.

After graduating from Corona California High School in 1959, Lou enrolled at Chaffee College and continued on to Cal Poly Pomona. With the Vietnam War on the horizon, Lou enlisted in the California National Guard. Instead of deployment overseas, his unit was assigned to assist during the Los Angeles Watts riots.

Lou met the love of his life, Linda Jones, in 1963. Linda was also from Los Angeles and the two wed at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach on October 24, 1964. The newlyweds resided in Santa Ana, where Lou was an underwriter for State Farm Insurance Companies.

In 1966, they settled in Corona where Lou joined his dad as a State Farm agent, sharing an office with him in Norco. Shortly thereafter, Lou and Linda welcomed their first daughter, Lisa, followed by two sons, Anthony and Vincent. Lou retired from State Farm after fifty-nine years.

A devoted husband and father, Lou coached little league baseball and softball, ran the annual “Fiesta” at his children’s school, and called it weekly bingo. Lou was also the first Protestant School Board President at both St. Edward Catholic School in Corona, CA and Notre Dame Catholic High School in Riverside, CA.

Lou’s philanthropic nature led him to join various charitable organizations, including The Kiwanis Club, The Rotary Club, and Top Hatters, among others. A devout Christian, Lou also devoted 30 years of his life to the United Methodist Church in Corona, where he held several responsibilities, including Lay Leader.

In 2016, Lou and Linda made the significant decision to retire in Williamson County, TN, to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.

Apart from spending time with his family, Lou enjoyed tennis, skiing, gardening, home improvement projects, dancing with Linda, traveling the world, and of course passionately following his beloved LA Dodgers. Though he would tell you it was a difficult mantle to carry most years, Lou was a lifelong fan of the Dodgers going back to the team’s Brooklyn days.

Lou’s family will forever remember him through every Dodgers game they watched and every Frank Sinatra song they heard. He was a beloved father, husband, and “Papa,” known by all for his unwavering optimism, hospitable nature, warm smile, quick wit, unconditional love, and dedication to his family. Lou led an exemplary life, and his family finds solace in knowing that he is now at home in Heaven.

Lou is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rose Grande, and his brother Nicholas.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter Lisa (Kirk), sons Anthony and Vincent (Lara), and granddaughters Darby, Chloe, Summer, Isabella, Sophia, Gina, and Phebe. Lou also leaves behind his brother Paul (Delana).

Visitation will be at 1:00 pm Sunday, July 23 at Franklin First United Methodist Church – Historic Sanctuary followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial gifts may be given to The Nashville Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association in the name of Lou Grande.

The family of Lou Grande wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the dedicated ICU nurses of Williamson Medical Center and Alive Hospice of Nashville.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/