Lou Ellen Tomlin Hosford, age 100, of Franklin, TN went to be with her Lord and her precious husband Jesse, Monday February 3rd, 2020. She was born on March 3rd, 1919, in the Bethesda Community of Williamson County TN. She was the 9th child of 10 children born to John Wesley Tomlin and Emma Ingram Tomlin.

She was married August 19, 1938 for 58 years to Jesse James Hosford, until his death Feb. 25, 1996.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a homemaker and later worked at O’Bryan Brothers, retiring after 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, quilting, and reading.

Member of Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, having been baptized into her Lord on April 10th 1988. In later years attended Heritage Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Tomlin and Emma Ingram Tomlin, husband of 58 years, Jesse James Hosford, daughter, baby Linda Hosford, son, James Kenneth Hosford, granddaughter, Megan Lynn Keller, siblings, Lytle Tomlin, Leonard Tomlin, Luther Tomlin, Leslie Tomlin, Lenzie Tomlin, Lawrence Tomlin, Livingston Tomlin, Lois Tomlin Irvin, Lizzie Tomlin Daughrity.

Survived by son, William Kerry (Jane) Hosford, daughters, Carol (Bill) Lovell, Karen (Wayne Register) Keller, daughter-in-law, Linda Hosford, grandchildren, Kendra (Jim) McGee, Mike Brown, Kim Hosford McNally, Jim (Jennifer Card) Hosford, Bill Hosford, Jesse (Melinda) Hosford, Ashley (Simon) Smeddle, Harley (Zehra Alagic) McElwain, great grandchildren, Kane (Tyler) McGee, Isaac Hosford, Dowlen Hosford, Luke Hosford, Denis Alagic, Braylen McElwain, Hannah Hosford, Bella Hosford, Ayanna McElwain, JP Smeddle, Hannah Smeddle, great-great grandchild – Mollie Kate McGee.

Services will be conducted 1:00pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be 4-8pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Grandsons and great grandsons will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are nephews and nieces. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.