OBITUARY: Lou Ella Nolan

Louella Nolan was born on February 25th, 1931, to Silas Cuthbert Earnest and Juanita Evelyn Earnest, in Williston, ND. She grew up in Elliston, Montana, and Portland, Oregon, often sharing stories of her childhood, where she rode horse-drawn toboggans and played with her four siblings in the Montana wilderness.

Her family eventually moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after World War II, where she married and raised her children: Catherine Ann Nolan, Patricia Sue Nolan, Michael Paul Nolan, and Sheri Lynn Nolan. Louella moved to Raytown, Missouri, in the early 1990s to be near Sheri and her family. Later, she moved to Oklahoma City to help her brother with his ailing wife. In 2008, Louella relocated to Spring Hill, Tennessee, where she spent the rest of her days living with her daughter Catherine and her feline companions.

While in Tulsa, she worked as a Nurse’s Aide and a Sitter with the elderly. In Raytown, Louella worked as a Customer Service Representative for USA 800. She retired when she moved to Oklahoma City.

Louella loved her family first and foremost, always making time to call and send birthday cards to her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She spent her days reading her Bible, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles, and making time to watch Jeopardy daily. Louella always had a craft or hobby to share with family and friends, whether it was sewing, baking quick breads, or canning jams.

She devoted her life to the service of others as Jesus did, always making sure others were cared for and helping any way she could, whether it was lending an ear or being a shoulder to cry on.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ben Gardner and his staff; Dr. Anthony Bae and his staff; Dr. Jason Evans and his staff; The staff at The Reserve in Spring Hill; The Staff at Compassus Hospice; And the members of Spring Hill church of Christ for their visits and prayers.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Spring Hill Church of Christ on March 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. The burial will be held at Fairfax Cemetery in Fairfax, Oklahoma, on March 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

The care of Ms. Louella Nolan and her family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.