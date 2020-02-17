Lorraine Roberts Brown, age 92 of Spring Hill, TN passed away February 15, 2020.

She attended Spring Hill First Baptist Church where she was the church librarian. She was also a librarian at other churches in her past.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Mattie Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Glynn M. Brown, Sr., of Franklin, TN; sons, Glynn (Beverly) Brown, Jr., of Franklin, TN and David (Lisa) Brown, of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Sandra (Craig) Ayers, of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several other loving family members and many friends.

A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Park, John Rush officiating. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com