Lorraine Roberts Brown

Lorraine Roberts Brown, age 92 of Spring Hill, TN passed away February 15, 2020.

She attended Spring Hill First Baptist Church where she was the church librarian. She was also a librarian at other churches in her past.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Mattie Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Glynn M. Brown, Sr., of Franklin, TN; sons, Glynn (Beverly) Brown, Jr., of Franklin, TN and David (Lisa) Brown, of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Sandra (Craig) Ayers, of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several other loving family members and many friends.

A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Park, John Rush officiating. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

