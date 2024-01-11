OBITUARY: Lorita A. Dodson

Lorita A. Dodson, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away January 7, 2024.

She was born in Mississippi to the late Virgil and Palestine Hatley.

Lori began her career as a teacher in Massachusetts. She later moved to TN and obtained her master’s degree in English from Vanderbilt. After working for the State of TN for a number of years she obtained another master’s degree in social work from University of Tennessee. Lori obtained her last master’s degree in finance from the Owen School and after working as a CPA for several years she became a certified financial planner which led her to starting her own financial advisory business which she continued until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kay Hatley.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, John T. Gerdes; sons Robert “Bob” (Carrie) Audette and Joe Audette; stepchildren Amy (Steve) Floyd and Daniel Gerdes; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

