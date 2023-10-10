OBITUARY: Lori Michelle Pyles Lockmiller

Lori Michelle Pyles Lockmiller, 45, of Brentwood, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her home.

Lori was born June 9, 1978, in Nashville, to the late Robert Mac and Sue Bracey Pyles.

She was a graduate of Greenbrier High School Class of 1996. She received her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and was also a member of the MTSU Dance Team.

Lori enjoyed being a cheerleader for the Tennessee Titan’s for two years, and then always enjoyed going to the home games and tailgating. She was a stay at home mother that loved being involved in her son’s school and sporting events. The true loves of her life were her sons, Nicholas and Robert, and her dogs, Daisy and Stella. Lori had a funny sense of humor and a sweet disposition.

Lori is survived by her sons: Nicholas and Robert Lockmiller both of Brentwood, by her brother and sister-in-law: Brett and Shelly Pyles of Hendersonville, by her niece and nephew, Kayley and Mac Pyles of Hendersonville, and by the father of her children: Jon Lockmiller of Brentwood.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 9th at 1:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Tim Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery with Tony Neal, Sam Dickerson, Kent Evetts, Keith Shelton, Mac Pyles, Trevor Dickerson, Stetson Dickerson, and Brent Neal serving as pallbearers. The family received friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home.

