



Loretta Lee Polk, age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away June 18, 2020.

Born in Williamson Co., TN to the late Everard “Mack” & Dorothy “Dot” McEwen. She is preceded in death by her grandson, William Chad Sullivan. Lorretta is survived by her husband, Barry Polk of Franklin, TN; sons, Boddy (Shelia) Sullivan of Franklin, TN and T.W. (Erica) Sullivan of Chapel Hill, TN; sister, Patricia (Ronald) Lampley of Lewisburg, TN; grandchildren, Stevie (Jamison) Bullington, Jake (Alex) Sullivan, Kalee (Nate Anderson) Sullivan, Lucas (Shelby Kessell) Sullivan, Kaylee Hill, Ivan Ferrell, Alyssa Sullivan, Matt Krysz & Bridjet Krysz; great-grandchildren, Lanie Bullington, Kayne & Cage Sullivan, Brody Sullivan, Nova Joan Anderson, Elijah Anderson, Cooper & Wesley Krysz; nephew, Bobby McGee and many loving family, friends & fur babies.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be PeeWee Beard, Charlie Haffner, Darren Brothers, Jimmy Kelley, Billy Joe Hartley, Jr. and Jimmy Monk.

Memorials may be made to the Loretta Polk Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



