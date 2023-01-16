OBITUARY: Loretta Fay (Braswell) Inglis

Loretta Fay (Braswell) Inglis of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023.

She was a member of Triune Baptist Church and served on the Communion Committee and Prayer team. She loved to read, work puzzles, gardening and genealogy. Loretta was loving, gentle, hardworking and a generous cook. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Loretta was preceded by her parents, Shel and Maurine Braswell; siblings, Marie McNeeley, Ruth Randolph, Jean Herron, Hubert Braswell and James Braswell.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Inglis; son, Mark Inglis (Robin); daughter, Kathy Dalton (Rob); brother, Paul Braswell( Bettie); sister, Betty Harris (Jim); grandchildren, Nikki Lang (Jeremy), Colton Oeser(Joanna), Austin Inglis (Destiny), and Madison Marangoni(Gabriele); great-grandchildren, Ellery Lang, Jude Lang, Abby Oeser, Hannah Oeser, Owen Oeser, Davidson Inglis, Anderson Inglis, and Matteo Marangoni; sister-in-law, Dale Sanders (Jim); brother-in-law, John Danny Inglis (Brenda).

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Monday. Funeral service at 11:00 AM Monday, January 16, 2023, at Triune Baptist Church. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 at Dekalb County Memorial Gardens, 2700 McMinnville Hwy Smithville, Tennessee 37166. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

