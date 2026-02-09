OBITUARY: Loretta Ann Walton

SPRING HILL, TENNESSEE – On February 3, 2026, Loretta entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord at age 90.

Loretta was well known for her welcoming nature, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. Despite her cognitive decline in the final months of her life, her quick wit was still evident and a welcomed surprise to her family and caregivers.

Loretta was born in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. She grew up in Michigan City, Indiana where she met her future husband and love of her life, Tom Walton (deceased 2020) from the neighboring town of La Porte, Indiana. They were married in 1957. They were long-time residents of Downers Grove, Illinois and retired to Winter Haven, Florida from 1998 to 2022. Loretta spent the last three years of life happily living close to her youngest child Greg and his family in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Loretta was a wonderful piano player and singer. She gathered her family and friends around her piano to sing songs from favorite musicals and beloved Christmas carols during the holidays. She taught her husband Tom and children (Trish, Tom, and Greg) how to sing with gusto! She cheerfully attempted to bestow her love for the piano on each of her children. Her mission was especially fulfilled with her youngest child Greg who is a professional musician, singer-songwriter and Catholic composer. During Loretta’s retired years in Florida, she and husband Tom enjoyed singing in the Lake Henry Choraleers.

Loretta was a diligent student in her younger years. She was the pride of her typing and shorthand instructors in high school. Before graduating, an instructor encouraged her to apply for the secretarial position with a prominent Michigan City attorney. That started her on a lifetime career course with starts and stops along the way as she raised her children. Her most notable position was secretary/aide for the choral director at Downers Grove South (DGS) High School from 1977 until her retirement in 1998. She was in her happy place amongst the talented staff and students of multiple departments – Communications and Performing Arts, Fine Arts, and Gifted Programs. During her years at DGS, she was an unofficial counselor and life coach for many students seeking out a good listener. She was also an active member of the Support Staff Association and served as their president for four years.

Loretta is survived by two sons, Thomas (Karen) Walton, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO; Gregory (Mary) Walton of Spring Hill, TN; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Becky), Steven, Jessie, Sarah, Evelyn, Joseph, and Anna, and two great-grandchildren, Emery and Jonah, all of whom brought her joy beyond measure. She also leaves behind one special sister Kay Fisher; one dear brother Ronald (Kay) Collins; and many treasured nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Thomas Walton; daughter Trish Walton; sisters Maredith and Norma; brothers Richard and Robert; parents and grandparents.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, 11:00 am with a 10:30 am visitation preceding the Mass at Catholic Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Ln, Thompson’s Station, TN. A celebration of life will follow at the church. Interment will be in the family plot at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Catholic Relief Services (https://www.crs.org/) or the charity of your choice. CRS is the international humanitarian agency of the United States Catholic community. CRS works in more than 100 countries, providing aid based on need, not creed.

