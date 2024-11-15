OBITUARY: Lorene L. Osborne

Mrs. Lorene L. Osborne, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away November 14, 2024 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and caretaker. She was born and raised in Franklin, TN by her parents Less and Ada Logan.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, John Walker Osborne; brothers Roy Logan, and George Logan; sister Evelyn Green.

She is survived by her sister Rebecca Beard; her children Dorothy Havard, Johnny (Linda) Osborne, and Susan Osborne; grandchildren Jamie King, III, Shelby Brower, Travis Osborne, Jessica Primm and Anthony Yarbrough, Jr.; great-grandchildren Kaden Snitzer, Kaleb Snitzer, Sophie Brower, Landyn Evans, Skylar Primm and Lakyn Primm.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Osborne Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-6:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

