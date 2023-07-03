Obituary: Lorace “Rick” Amling Lorace “Rick” Amling, 78, of Dubuque, IA and Panama City Beach, FL, bid us farewell in Spring Hill, TN on July 1, 2023, leaving us with a bittersweet symphony of memories.

Born on February 21, 1945, in Elkader, Iowa, Rick orchestrated a life filled with love, laughter, and a dash of mischief. Rick didn’t just march through life; he conquered it with military precision.

In the US Army, he rose to the rank of Sergeant, proving that he knew how to take charge and give orders that would make even the toughest drill sergeant salute. After his military service, Rick swapped his combat boots for work boots and proudly joined the ranks of John Deere Dubuque Works. As a card-carrying member of the UAW, he knew how to work hard and play even harder.

Rick had an insatiable wanderlust, traversing the USA like a road warrior, collecting memories and seashells from every stop along the way. And when it came to sports, Rick hit a home run with his love for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, always rooting for them like a die-hard fan. But above all, Rick was a family man with a heart that could light up a room. His love for his late wife, Linda, knew no bounds. Now reunited in the great beyond, they’ll continue their eternal dance together.

Rick leaves behind his sons Richard and Robert, daughter-in-law Brenda, and the apple of his eye, granddaughter Emma. To honor Rick’s zest for life, a private ceremony will be held at a future date, where we’ll bid him adieu with tears and laughter. As he always dreamed of sailing away into the sunset, his ashes will join Linda’s ashes in a final resting place in the Gulf of Mexico, joining the vast expanse of the deep blue.

Rick’s final act may have come to a close, but his playful spirit and witty charm will forever echo in our hearts. Though he may be gone, his pun-tastic one-liners will live on as a reminder to savor every moment and to never underestimate the power of a good laugh. So here’s to you, Rick! May your next adventure be filled with endless joy, laughter, and a never-ending supply of punchlines. Farewell, our mischievous maestro, until we meet again on the other side.