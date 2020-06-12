



Lonnie Wayne Ragsdale, Jr. age 37 of Nolensville, TN passed away June 9, 2020.

Wayne was born in Williamson County, TN. He worked in construction and enjoyed working on cars. He loved the outdoors especially fishing. He loved his children with all of his heart.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Junior and Beulah Roberts Scott and Robert “Bobby” and Willie Pearl Ragsdale.

Survived by: parents, Lonnie and Judy Scott Ragsdale; son, Noah James Ragsdale; daughters, Addy Marie Ragsdale and Emma Madison Ragsdale; brother, Andrew Travis Ragsdale; sisters, Billie Jean (Dwight) Stem and Rhoda Michelle Anderson; nieces and nephews, Deanna, Joseph, Jacob, Jhon and Jessie Stem and Jayden Anderson.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ryan Austin officiating. Interment Greenbriar Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mickey Reek, Robert Ragsdale, Mike Ragsdale, Dwight Stem, Joseph Stem and Randall Waller.

Memorials may be made to Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



