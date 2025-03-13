OBITUARY: Lonnie Walton Castle

Leon “Lonnie” Walton Castle, Jr., age 66, passed away on March 9th, 2025, in Nashville, TN. Lonnie grew up in several locations across the south, but settled in Franklin, TN and graduated from Franklin High School in 1977. He graduated from Carson-Newman University and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Lonnie spent his career in full and part time ministry in addition to being a sales representative in medical and education fields. Over the past decade he served as the pastor at Fernvale Community Church and as a sales representative at QuaverEd, where he became known as “Quaver Dad.”

Lonnie wore many hats for many people over the course of his life. His community involvement was a highlight across the Nashville area, particularly in his beloved neighborhood of Cottonwood. He came to be known as “The Mayor” by those around him for his decades of service to Cottonwood and beyond. Of the many titles he was given throughout his life, the one he cherished the most was “Dad.”

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Patti, children Josh, Zac, Becca, and Chad, parents Leon and Nancy, sisters Karen Smith (Kerry Smith) and Kristie Wallis (Charlie Wallis), and too many other relatives and loved ones to count.

Lonnie lived his life to the fullest and never took a day for granted. He was intentional with everyone that was around him, and he was present in every moment. Anyone that interacted with Lonnie knew one thing without a doubt–that he loved them. His signature catchphrase was “Celebrate Big!” That is exactly how his family wants the world to remember Lonnie Castle, as a man who celebrated and loved everyone.

In lieu of flowers, Lonnie’s family asks that you donate to one of the organizations that he held dear to his heart including Bravo Creative Arts Center, Friends of the Smokies, and Jesus Prince of Peace Ugandan Orphanage.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 15th, at 11:00 AM with a reception to immediately follow from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Franklin First United Methodist Church.