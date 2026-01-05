OBITUARY: Lonnie Parker Hearne

Lonnie Parker Hearne was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, loyal friend, and faithful follower of Christ whose life was guided by his deep and unwavering faith. He passed away surrounded by the love he so freely gave, leaving behind a family and community forever changed by his presence.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Herbert and Laurabel Parker Hearne; his half-brother, Joseph Hearne; his sister, Jennie Rebecca Hearne; and his brothers-in-law, Tony Barksdale and Bill Ricketts. He is survived by his wife, Carol Hearne; his children, Keli (Mike) Ford and Joel (Kelley) Hearne; and his stepson, Kevin Green. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Parker and Lauren Jackson, Alex and Lillian Hearne, and Nicolas Green. Lonnie’s siblings include David (Claire) Hearne, Jim (Patsy) Hearne, Patricia Barksdale, William (Lauren) Hearne, Sandi Ricketts, and Victor (Phyllis) Hearne, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Lonnie was born in Dallas, Texas, and because of his father’s military career, he lived in Newfoundland for a year before moving to Arkansas at the age of six. At age twelve, he and his family moved to Corinth, Mississippi where he lived until graduating from Corinth High School. Lonnie and his siblings were all avid readers and spent many cherished days boating and water skiing at Pickwick Lake in Tennessee.

An excellent student with a lifelong love of reading and a quest for knowledge, Lonnie was a member of MENSA. From a young age he was shaped by strong values, a profound love for our country, and a calling to serve.

In 1965, Lonnie received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation, he attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, where he received a commission as an advanced Navy Air Navigator. He deployed as part of Carrier Air Group 56, Squadron VAW-121 (Bluetails), serving in the Vietnam theater. Lonnie was stationed in Newport, Virginia, and on Coronado Island in San Diego, California. He completed his military career as a Lieutenant Commander and continued his service for many years as a Naval Reserve officer. After his retirement from the Navy, he worked as a military defense contractor for the remainder of his career.

Lonnie was also a deeply loved and respected youth leader at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Destin, Florida. A proud “Boppa” to his grandchildren, he loved them endlessly and spoke of them often. He was a dear friend to many who were blessed to walk through life alongside him. Lonnie found great joy in the simple things—hunting and fishing, reading, building and fixing anything and everything, and tinkering in his garage. These moments, often shared with family and friends, reflected who he was: patient, skilled, and happiest when creating, learning, or enjoying the outdoors.

Above all, Lonnie was a devoted follower of Christ. His faith was the foundation of his life and the source of his strength, joy, and compassion. He lived in service to others, offering love, encouragement, and grace to everyone he met.

Lonnie was truly one of a kind—a man whose kindness left a lasting mark and whose love was felt by countless people. While he will be deeply missed on earth, there is comfort in knowing that Heaven is more beautiful with him in it, rejoicing as he is welcomed home.

His legacy of faith, love, and devotion will live on through the many lives he touched.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Tunnel To Towers or plant a tree in his memory.

