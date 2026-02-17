OBITUARY: Lonnie Mitchell Vaughan

Lonnie “Mitchell” Vaughan passed away at his home on February 14th, 2026.

Born to the late Lonnie Paul Vaughan and Veta Keech Vaughan, Mitchell was raised in Franklin, where he attended Franklin Baptist Church and graduated from Franklin High School. He later answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.

Following his military service, Mitchell married his soulmate, Jamie, and together they built a life centered on faith and family. He dedicated many years of hard work as a saw filer at Union Camp, providing continuously for those he loved.

Mitchell was involved in his community. He had been a member of the local American Legion, coached numerous youth sports teams – which included his son – and volunteered with the local Boy Scout troop. His faith was an important part of his life; he served as an usher at church and participated in Sunday School and the Baptist Training Union while his children were growing up.

Above all, Mitchell was known as a devoted family man. He was a loyal, loving husband and father who consistently put the needs of his family before his own. After the passing of his beloved wife, Jamie – who was truly his whole world – he struggled to find his place without her. His children take comfort in knowing they are now reunited in heaven.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Vaughan and his son, Loren Vaughan; his granddaughter, Gabrialla Vaughan; his grandson, Winston Vaughan and wife Madison; his great-granddaughter, Riley Vaughan; his cherished fur grandbaby, Kali, who brought him comfort and companionship; and his sister, Nancy Vaughan Wright. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Vaughan Hodge and Beverly Vaughan Conway.

Mitchell will be remembered for his quiet strength, unwavering devotion to family, tender heart, and generous spirit. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched and the family he cherished so deeply.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 2PM Saturday, February 21, 2026 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Charles Qualls officiating.

This obituary was published by Wright Funeral Home.

